Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.25

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

A number of research firms have commented on FLRAF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essentra in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Essentra from GBX 295 ($3.74) to GBX 255 ($3.24) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Essentra in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71.

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

