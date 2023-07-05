Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLPFree Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GMBLP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.31. 1,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,502. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $6.35.

Esports Entertainment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.08%.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

