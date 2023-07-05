Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.00. Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 4,328 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Down 5.3 %

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

(Free Report)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.