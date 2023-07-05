Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Down 18.1% in June

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 8,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 4.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 18.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.75.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

