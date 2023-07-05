Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enservco Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Enservco by 220.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

