Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter.
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
