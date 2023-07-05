Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Energous Stock Up 7.0 %
WATT opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. Energous has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.57.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Energous had a negative net margin of 3,521.31% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energous will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Energous
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
