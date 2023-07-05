Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Up 7.0 %

WATT opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. Energous has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.57.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Energous had a negative net margin of 3,521.31% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energous will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

About Energous

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Energous by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Energous by 52.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Energous during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Energous by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Energous during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

