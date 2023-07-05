Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Down 29.4% in June

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Emerson Radio Stock Down 4.7 %

Emerson Radio stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. 6,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,458. Emerson Radio has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.91.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

