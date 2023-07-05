Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Down 29.4% in June

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Emerson Radio Stock Down 4.7 %
Emerson Radio stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. 6,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,458. Emerson Radio has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.91.
Emerson Radio Company Profile
