Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,400 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 971,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embark Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Embark Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EMBK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. 99,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,194. Embark Technology has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Embark Technology

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded Embark Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Embark Technology, Inc develops autonomous driving software solutions for the truck freight industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an automated driving system software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over dispatching and management of their autonomous fleet operations.

