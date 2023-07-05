Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Elisa Oyj in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of ELMUF opened at $62.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.37. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $58.53 and a 12 month high of $62.45.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

