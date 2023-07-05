eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Down 30.0% in June

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,500 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 894,500 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 10,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $65,381.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at $288,331.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gavin G. Galimi purchased 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $35,860.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 122,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $798,986.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,764 shares of company stock valued at $119,262 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in eHealth by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. eHealth has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.16). eHealth had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $73.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 million. Equities analysts predict that eHealth will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHTH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

