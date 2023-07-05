Econ Financial Services Corp Takes $2.41 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 1.8% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $58.09. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.