Econ Financial Services Corp Purchases Shares of 37,840 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. Dominion Energy comprises 1.6% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

