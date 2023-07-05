Econ Financial Services Corp Purchases Shares of 34,773 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

