Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires New Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $190.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $220.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.