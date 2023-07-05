eCash (XEC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $618.02 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $618.02 million and approximately $56.50 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,803.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.79 or 0.00892079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00142756 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019301 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,433,848,423,293 coins and its circulating supply is 19,433,885,923,293 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

