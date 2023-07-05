ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. ECA Marcellus Trust I shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 22,400 shares changing hands.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.00.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile
ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ECA Marcellus Trust I
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.