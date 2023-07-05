Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0553 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

EXG traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,502. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXG. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

