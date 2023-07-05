Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0805 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETY opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 71,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 214,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

