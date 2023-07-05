Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0805 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ETY opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
