Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0949 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of ETV opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
