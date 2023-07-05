Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0949 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ETV opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

