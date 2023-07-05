Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ETB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. 32,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,801. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $17.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,861,000 after buying an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 30,479 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 233,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

