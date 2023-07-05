Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0579 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETJ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,882. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETJ. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $98,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $118,000.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

