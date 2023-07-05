Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 22,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,617. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,780 shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,771.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,416,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,833,751.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 37,178 shares of company stock worth $358,207 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 373,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 3,563.7% during the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 98,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 96,006 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 93,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $871,000.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.