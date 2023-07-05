Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

EOI traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $16.53. 27,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,764. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

