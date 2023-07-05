Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1152 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EOS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,096. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 798,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 419,821 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 28.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,296,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 35,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,567,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 46.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 110,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 35,198 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.