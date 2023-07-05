Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0292 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,356. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVM. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 293,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 203,512 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $969,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 44,334 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.