Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Short Interest Down 23.0% in June

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,700 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 304,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director James L. Janik acquired 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $187,013.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,065.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,313,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,313,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after acquiring an additional 101,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,276,000 after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.28. 40,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 4.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 96.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLOW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

