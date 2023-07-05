Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Short Interest Up 34.3% in June

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 811,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE:DCI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.37. 291,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average is $62.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $46.98 and a twelve month high of $66.96.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Insider Activity

In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 11.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 91,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.