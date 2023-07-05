Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) CFO Scott J. Robinson Sells 24,000 Shares

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE:DCI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 50,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,466. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 521.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.