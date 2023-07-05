Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.