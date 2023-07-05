DNB Markets Upgrades Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) to Buy

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TLTZY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Tele2 AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS TLTZY traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $5.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $671.05 million during the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

