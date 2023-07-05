Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,190,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the May 31st total of 9,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 16.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diversey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.50 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.40 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.57.

Get Diversey alerts:

Diversey Price Performance

DSEY stock remained flat at $8.39 during trading on Wednesday. 1,686,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,106. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.06. Diversey has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversey

About Diversey

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Diversey by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Diversey by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Diversey by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 119,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diversey by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,756,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,564,000 after acquiring an additional 841,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.