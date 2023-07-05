Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.01

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.01 and traded as low as $32.81. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 1,077,776 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $233.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 2,253.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

