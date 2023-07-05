Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Wealth Architects LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 3.1% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $17,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,675,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,140,000 after purchasing an additional 821,851 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,239,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,811 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,141,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,487,000 after purchasing an additional 398,159 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,671,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,628,000 after purchasing an additional 391,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,710 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 112,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,701. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $33.85.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.