Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Update

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187. The company has a market cap of $6.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.75. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

