Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.40

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.40 ($10.22) and traded as low as €9.38 ($10.19). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €9.38 ($10.19), with a volume of 2,813,590 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($15.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.15) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €13.25 ($14.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.50 ($15.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.