Denali Advisors LLC Sells 3,080 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.21. The stock had a trading volume of 373,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.40 and its 200 day moving average is $108.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.44.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

