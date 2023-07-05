Denali Advisors LLC Sells 248 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 15.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 9,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 114,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 24.9% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 599,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,536. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BK shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

