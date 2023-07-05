Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stake Boosted by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 187.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,934 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

NYSE DELL opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

