Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.61. Daxor shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 2,499 shares changing hands.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daxor stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.05% of Daxor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

