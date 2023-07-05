Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.31

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 4630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

