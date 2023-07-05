CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Update

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 997,800 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 201,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.46. 35,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,138. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.70. CTS has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.89 million. CTS had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CTS will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CTS by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CTS by 39.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CTS in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CTS in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

