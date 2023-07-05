CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Update

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the May 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrossAmerica Partners

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 6,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $109,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 215,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,943.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 233,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,697.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $109,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 215,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,943.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,539 shares of company stock valued at $432,037. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the period. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.39. 21,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,189. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $735.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.71.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 106.25%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 144.83%.

About CrossAmerica Partners

(Free Report)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.