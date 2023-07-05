Critical Survey: Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) versus Southland (NASDAQ:SLND)

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) and Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Granite Construction and Southland, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Construction 1 0 0 0 1.00 Southland 0 0 1 0 3.00

Granite Construction presently has a consensus price target of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.61%. Southland has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.11%. Given Southland’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southland is more favorable than Granite Construction.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Construction 2.86% 8.97% 3.87% Southland N/A 21.83% 2.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Granite Construction and Southland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

98.5% of Granite Construction shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Southland shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Granite Construction shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Granite Construction and Southland’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Construction $3.30 billion 0.53 $83.30 million $1.76 22.76 Southland N/A N/A $1.93 million N/A N/A

Granite Construction has higher revenue and earnings than Southland.

Summary

Granite Construction beats Southland on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Construction

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public. The Materials segment is involved in the production of aggregates and asphalt for internal use, as well as for sale to third parties. It also focuses on water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and constructs various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar, and power projects. In addition, the company offers site preparation, mining, and infrastructure services for residential development, energy development, commercial and industrial sites, and other facilities; and provides construction management professional services. It serves federal agencies, state departments of transportation, local transit authorities, county and city public works departments, school districts and developers, utilities, contractors, landscapers, manufacturers of products requiring aggregate materials, retailers, homeowners, farmers, brokers, and private owners of industrial, commercial, and residential sites. The company was incorporated in 1922 and is headquartered in Watsonville, California.

About Southland

(Free Report)

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.