Critical Comparison: WVS Financial (WVFC) and Its Competitors

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare WVS Financial to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

WVS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. WVS Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 22.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for WVS Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A WVS Financial Competitors 61 412 331 4 2.34

Volatility and Risk

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 35.81%. Given WVS Financial’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WVS Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

WVS Financial has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WVS Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.53, indicating that their average share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WVS Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial 14.67% 18.06% 1.83% WVS Financial Competitors 17.65% 7.72% 0.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WVS Financial and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial $6.21 million $1.24 million 12.69 WVS Financial Competitors $153.28 million $36.57 million 17.39

WVS Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial. WVS Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of WVS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WVS Financial rivals beat WVS Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. In addition, the company is involved in the investment activities. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1908 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

