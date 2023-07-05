Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Free Report) rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.29. Approximately 121,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 141,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $506.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Dividend Announcement

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRESY. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 879.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. 9.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

