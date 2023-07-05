Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $19.96 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Featured Articles

