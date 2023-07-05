Costamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.

Costamare has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Costamare has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Costamare to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Costamare Price Performance

NYSE:CMRE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. 612,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,489. Costamare has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Costamare had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $248.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Costamare by 157.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 66.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Costamare in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Costamare by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading

