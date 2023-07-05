Corsair Partnering (NYSE:CORS) Stock Price Up 0%

Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Free Report) rose 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 42,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 129,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Corsair Partnering Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corsair Partnering

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering during the first quarter worth approximately $13,201,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering during the first quarter worth approximately $5,105,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering during the first quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering during the first quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering during the first quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Partnering

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Corsair Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

