Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.85. 2,739,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 11,624,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Core Scientific Trading Up 4.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Scientific by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,542,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,976 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Core Scientific by 18,505.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,882,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,802,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Scientific by 205.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,275,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Core Scientific by 32.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Core Scientific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,563,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 114,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

