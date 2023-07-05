Cordant Inc. Sells 1,678 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cordant Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tevis Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

